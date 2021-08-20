Congress suspends Sriraj from party’s primary membership

‘His act of frying a quail bird and sending it to Twitter headquarters in Mumbai brought disrepute to the party’

Congress leader G.V. Sriraj has been suspended from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect.

APCC’s Disciplinary Committee chairman L. Eswara Rao issued the suspension order on Friday.

“Mr. Sriraj’s act of frying a quail bird symbolising a Twitter bird and sending it through courier to the Twitter headquarters in Mumbai, and calling it a unique protest against the suspension of party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account has brought disrepute to the party,” Mr. Eswara Rao said in the order.

Party principles

Mr. Rao said the principles of honesty and non-violence were integral part of the Congress party from the times of Mahatma Gandhi. The party, at no point, had lost sight of these values, and they were intact to this day.

Pointing to the video shared by Mr. Sriraj, which showed him torturing a bird in the name of Twitter bird and frying it in oil in full public view, was in bad taste and had tarnished the image of the party.

Reminding him how important it was for everybody to follow the party ideology, Mr. Rao said, “You have become accustomed to using Rahul Gandhi’s name in a way that degrades the values of the party.”

Stating that the Congress party condemned the act, Mr. Rao said, at the behest of the All-India Congress Committee, he was suspending Mr. Sriraj from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect.

Mr. Sriraj is the son of former MP Harsha Kumar.