Congress stages protest against rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Tirupati

March 02, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Chinta Mohan led a demonstration by the party against the rise in LPG prices and staged a dharna at the Rajiv Gandhi statue in Tirupati on March 2 (Thursday).

He said that the Central government was breaking the back of the common man time and again by raising the prices of essential commodities and called for a revolt against the ‘anti-poor’ regime. He demanded that the Centre must offer LPG cylinders to the public at a subsidised price of ₹500.

Mr. Chinta Mohan saw the need for the political parties across the spectrum to join hands to unseat the BJP. In this context, he welcomed the statement made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and urged all parties to realise the pertinent need to come together under the Congress leadership.

