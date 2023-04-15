HamberMenu
Congress stage protests over pending projects in Tirupati

April 15, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Chinta Mohan on Saturday alleged that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre neglected the Tirupati region in the past nine years.

Congress cadre led by the former MP staged a series of protests at Tirupati, Renigunta, Gudur, Naidupeta and Venkatagiri in Tirupati district to protest against the NDA government’s apathy towards the region. He said Tirupati was a leading district in the country with several national projects worth ₹1 lakh crore during the UPA regime.

“Seven National Highways projects, worth ₹70,000 crore; Mannavaram NTPC-BHEL project of ₹8,000 crore; and Dugarajapatnam port of ₹10,000 crore were the achievements of the UPA government. Tirupati district, with its SEZs and Sri City, was developed with 200-odd industrial units and created one lakh jobs during the Congress rule,” Mr. Chinta Mohan said.

The former MP alleged that the Dugarajapatnam port project was shelved owing to the political vendetta of the NDA government and the successive TDP and YSRCP governments in Andhra Pradesh.

Terming the launch of Vande Bharath Express trains elsewhere in the country as a political gimmick, he said it was during the UPA regime that Tirupati region witnessed unprecedented development in railways. Gauge conversion and doubling of lines between Katpati and Gudur sections facilitated heavy commercial and passenger traffic. “The works of the Srikalahasti-Nadikudi railway line remain a dream under the NDA rule,” Chinta Mohan said.

