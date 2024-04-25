GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress Srikakulam MP nominee promises completion of Vamsadhara project on priority

The project will ensure irrigation facilities for nearly 3.5 lakh acres, enabling farmers to grow three crops in a year, says Pedada Parameswara Rao

April 25, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Congress candidate from Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency Pedada Parameswara Rao

Congress candidate from Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency Pedada Parameswara Rao | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress candidate from Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency Pedada Parameswara Rao on April 25 (Thursday) promised that Phase-II of the Vamsadhara project would be prioritised if his party was voted to power.

Mr. Parameswara Rao, who is also the president of Srikakulam District Congress Committee (DCC), participated in the election campaign in Amadalavalasa, Narasannapeta and other constituencies and highlighted the achievements of the Congress during its tenure in the undivided Andhra Pradesh before the State bifurcation.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Parameswara Rao said that both the TDP and the YSRCP governments had failed to complete the Vamsadhara project though then Congress government had secured favourable interim orders for the project which was being objected by neighbouring Odisha.

“The Congress, if elected to power, will clear the hurdles for the land acquisition process by settling the dispute with Odisha. The project will ensure irrigation facilities for nearly 3.5 lakh acres, enabling the farmers to grow three crops in a year. Thus, the project will help check the migration of people from the district to far-off places in search of livelihood opportunities,” said Mr. Parameswara Rao.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / General Elections 2024

