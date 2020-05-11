Andhra Pradesh

Congress: sparepower consumers

‘Govt. actions only adding to woes of people’

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) demanded that the government exempt power consumers from payment of bills during the lockdown.

In a press release here on Monday, PCC president Sake Sailajanath said that there were allegations that hefty amounts were being collected from the consumers.

The inflated power bills were another blow to the people who were already hit badly by the lockdown.

Attempts were being made to cash in on the lockdown. While hefty amounts were being collected to provide power, money was being collected even from migrant workers, Dr. Sailajanth alleged.

People cooperated with the government for the past 50 days though they went through several difficulties. The government, which should come to the rescue of people, was burdening them by hiking petrol prices and increasing power tariffs, he said.

Though the cost of crude oil crashed in the international market, the Central government was hiking the duty, he pointed out. The State government had now joined the Centre in putting additional burden on the people, the Congress leader said.

