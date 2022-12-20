Congress slams YSRCP government for ‘diluting’ welfare schemes meant for uplift of SCs and STs in Andhra Pradesh

December 20, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju has slammed the Sate government for “dilution” of 27 welfare schemes meant for the uplift the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) communities.

In a statement, Mr. Raju said the Dalit communities had backed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the elections believing his “empty promises.”

“The Chief Minister has deceived the SCs and STs after using them as vote bank,” he alleged.

Accusing the YSRCP of cheating the weaker sections, Mr. Raju said it was unfortunate that the sub-plan funds meant to implement welfare schemes for the SCs and STs were diverted for implementation of the Navratnalu.

Recalling the Congress party’s slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’, he said Dalit welfare had always been on top of the party agenda.

The Congress leader also expressed anger at the failure of the elected representatives from the SC/ST communities to raise their voice against the injustice meted out to their people in the State.

He said neither the BJP government at the Centre nor the YSRCP government in the State was sincere about helping the weaker sections overcome their problems.