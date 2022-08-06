 Congress sees scam in 5G spectrum allocation

Party leaders stage demonstration against price rise

The Congress suspects a huge scam in the recent allocation of 5G spectrum and has demanded inquiry into the entire episode.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) special invitee Chinta Mohan recalled that the 2G spectrum auction of the UPA regime had brought in ₹1.86 lakh crore, while the revenue into the State exchequer had seen a huge dip in the present 5G spectrum, pointing to a clandestine deal.

“The revenue has fallen by half. There cannot be two rules for the Congress and BJP regimes. We demand investigation by the central government into the issue to find out who benefited out of this deal”, he demanded.

Dr. Mohan was speaking after leading a dharna at Rajiv Gandhi Circle on Friday, where he blamed the Central government for failing to rein in the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities over the last eight years.

“Be it petrol, diesel or LPG, rice, pulses or oils, the prices are not in the common man’s reach,” he alleged.

In Kadapa, APCC working president N. Tulasi Reddy staged a demonstration against the Central as well as State Governments for failing to tackle price rise and unemployment.

He lashed out at the Centre for slapping GST even on milk meant for infants and pencils used by schoolchildren, which he said would have a direct bearing on nutritional and educational progress of the next generation.

“The State Government is keen only on making money out of land, sand and liquor”, he alleged.