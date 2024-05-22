Congress recalls Rajiv Gandhi’s contributions to the field of science and technology

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Congress party paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary on May 21 (Tuesday).

APCC president Y.S. Sharmila posted on ‘X’ saying, “On this anniversary, we remember Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji, a visionary who laid the foundation for “tomorrow’s modern India.”

She said the late leader had helped usher in an era of technological advancement and self-confidence. “Though we lost him to a horrific act of terrorism, his legacy will continue to inspire us for generations to come,” said Ms. Sharmila.

At Andhra Ratna Bhavan, the party office in Vijayawada, former Minister M.M. Pallam Raju said Rajiv Gandhi’s government was credited with bringing significant development in the Information and Communication industry.

Mr. Raju said Rajiv Gandhi made sincere efforts to promote science and technology, and allied industries to make India catch up with the digital revolution. It was under his tenure that the Indian Railways introduced computerised railway tickets to handle a humongous volume of passengers.

APCC vice-presidents Kolanukonda Shivaji, V. Gurunadham, the party’s RTI wing chairman P. Y. Kiran, general secretaries Yesudas, Shaik Nagur, Khurshida, Ansari and J. Nageswara Rao, and Vijayawada city Congress president N. Narasimha Rao were present.