‘Congress ready to foot the bill for safe passage of migrants stranded in State’

APCC president S. Sailajanath on Saturday said that following instructions from national party president Sonia Gandhi, the Congress party started making arrangements for the safe passage of migrant workers stranded in Andhra Pradesh to their respective States.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Sailajanath said that a help desk had been set up to enable the workers held up in the district to contact the party. “We will bear their rail fare and send them back home,” he added.

Referring to the LG Polymers incident in Visakhapatnam, he said the unit was amidst residential localities. He said the government should do all it can to help the families of the deceased and ensure the safety of the ones undergoing treatment in hospitals and the residents of five villages in the vicinity.

Later, a team of Congress leaders, led by Mr. Sailajanath, met COVID-19 Task Force Committee Chairman M.T. Krishna Babu and requested him to approve two Shramik Specials - one from Anantapur to West Bengal and the other from Nellore to Nizamuddin.

Mr. Krishna Babu responded favourably to the proposal, and said he would talk to the officials concerned in this regard.

The team that met Mr. Krishna Babu comprised, among others, AICC secretary Gidugu Rudraraju, vice-president Gangadhar, and general secretary Rajiv Ratan.