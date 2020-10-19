Andhra Pradesh

Congress protests dilution of Central projects in Andhra Pradesh

Congress leaders stage a demonstration at Renigunta mandal office near Tirupati on Monday, 19/10/2020   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TIRUPATI Leaders of the Congress party staged a demonstration at the Renigunta mandal office near here on Monday, protesting against the present Central and State governments allegedly diluting the projects brought by the erstwhile UPA Government.

Party leaders led by PCC member K. Batheiah Naidu slammed the incumbent government for not introducing a single international flight from Tirupati, though the airport had been upgraded as an international airport way back in 2015.

“It was the previous Prime Minister Dr.Manmohan Singh who envisaged the need for the project and laid the foundation stone for it in October 2010. Not introducing a single international flight shows the true colours of the NDA Government”, he fumed.

The party also recalled that it was also in October 2010 that the stone for the prestigious NTPC BHEL Power Projects Limited (NBPPL) was laid at Mannavaram, but allegedly ignored by the subsequent regimes in the State and Centre.

The party demanded the government to spell out its stand on the two projects, which could not only have become a great value addition for Tirupati, but also in improving employment potential of Srikalahasti constituency.

