Congress plans padayatra in Andhra Pradesh from January 26 to ‘expose anti-people policies’ of YSRCP govt.

December 13, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) will launch a padayatra across the State from January 26, its newly-appointed president Gidugu Rudra Raju has said, adding that the yatra is aimed at ‘exposing the anti-people policies of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government’.

Speaking at a ‘Meet-the-Press’ programme here on December 13 (Tuesday), Mr. Rudra Raju said that people might have distanced themselves from the Congress, which had a 100-year-old history, but ‘it is only a temporary phase.’ He exuded confidence that the party would ramp up its position in the State.

Mr. Rudra Raju said that he was fortunate to have worked with very senior leaders of the party and he would use this experience now to strengthen the party.

“I am taking stock of the situation at the ground level and collecting feedback,” he said and urged the party’s senior leaders to contribute to its rejuvenation.

Replying to a query on a possible poll alliance, the APCC president said that poll tie-ups were decided by the party leadership at the national-level. “As far as the State is concerned, the Congress will fight the 2024 elections alone,” he said.

Admitting that there were challenges galore, Mr. Rudra Raju said that the Congress would take up the causes of the ‘farmers who are in distress and students who lack proper direction’. “The issue of housing will also be our thrust area,” he said.

The APCC president alleged that the SC, ST and Minority Corporations in the State had become defunct under the YSRCP rule, adding that the party would highlight these issues.

Referring to the significant role of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy in the party, Mr. Rudra Raju said, “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is son of YSR, but we have inherited his political legacy.”

Training for cadre

Mr. Rudra Raju said orientation and training programmes would be organised for the Congress cadre to ensure effective functioning of the party.

“The UPA will form the government at the Centre in 2024 elections for sure,” he said.