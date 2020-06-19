Congress pays tributes to valiant soldiers

KURNOOL

19 June 2020 00:51 IST

The Congress party workers are ready to provide physical support to the Indian Army as and when the need arises, APCC president S. Sailajanath has said.

Paying floral tributes to the 20 martyred soldiers in the face-off with the Chinese forces at Galwan Valley, at the DCC office here on Thursday, Mr. Sailajanath said, “The Congress party and Indian citizens are with the Indian soldiers.”

Advertising

Advertising

He questioned the Prime Minister for “keeping quiet” for six weeks while the stand-off was taking serious turns. He also took objection to the “delay in calling for an all-party meeting on the issue.” The party would support the family members of the martyrs in all possible ways, Mr. Sailajanath said.

DCC president Ahmed Ali Khan was among others present.