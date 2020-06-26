Congress pays tributes to soldiers killed at LAC

TIRUPATI

26 June 2020 23:15 IST

Congress leaders, led by State general secretary Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy, paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) defending the country’s territory against Chinese intrusion.

Congress leaders gathered at the Martyr’s Memorial in Tirupati on Friday and stood in silence for two minutes, praying for the peace of the departed souls. They recalled the excesses of the Chinese military and the unprovoked attacks on Indian soldiers in Galwan valley.

Advertising

Advertising

“The Union Government was unaware of the Chinese incursion into Indian soil and the attack on our soldiers,” Mr. Rambhupal Reddy said, recalling a statement reportedly made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that all was well on the frontier. The party also demanded the Centre to reveal what had transpired at the border during the fateful Chinese aggression that led to the loss of precious lives.

Senior leaders M. Gopal Reddy and Penubala Chandrasekhar participated in the event.