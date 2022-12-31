Congress Party will give top priority for youngsters in tickets, says AICC Secretary Christopher Tilak

December 31, 2022 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) Secretary Christopher Tilak said the Congress would get back its glory in Andhra Pradesh again as AICC leadership had put special focus to build up the party from grass-root level with young leadership at every level. He said that the party was keen to encourage new and young leaders by providing Assembly- and Parliament tickets in 2024 general elections. Along with PCC President Gidugu Rudraraju, he held review meetings in North Andhra region including Vizinaagaram and Srikakulam districts a couple of days ago.

He took the feedback from leaders about the political fortunes of the party and probable candidates for next elections to be held in the Year-2024. In an exclusive interview to The Hindu in Vizianagarm, he said the people of Andhra Pradesh were completely fed up with the poor administration in the last eight years after the division of the State in the Year-2014. They started comparing with the ruling of successive the Telugu Desam Party and YSRCP administration with the Congress Party’s government which ensured development of the State. The positive vibrations among the people will be converted as votes in the next general elections,” he said.

Mr. Christopher, 49 years old and a native of Trichy of Tamil Nadu, says Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Joda Yatra made many youngsters of Andhra Pradesh also to understand the Congress Party’s contribution to the nation and sacrifices of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi for the unity of country. “Mr. Gandhi is very keen to encourage youngsters in politics. That is why, I could also get the coveted post at young age. As per the directive of Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, PCC is trying to encourage youngsters as the candidates in next elections. We will utilise the services of senior leaders who wanted to come back into the Congress fold,” he added.

He indicated that the Party leadership would think of alliances in Andhra Pradesh just before the elections as its main focus is to rejuvenate the party in all mandals of 26 districts. Mr. Christopher hoped that Mr. Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi would visit Andhra Pradesh in near future as all leaders and activists of the party were eager to interact with the siblings who are ray of hope for the party.