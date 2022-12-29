Congress Party will do justice to Andhra Pradesh by granting SCS if voted to power: APCC President Gidugu Rudraraju

December 29, 2022 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee’s new President Gidugu Rudraraju said Andhra Pradesh would become a vibrant State and get back its glory when it would be given the Special Category Status. He said that only Congress Party would able to fulfil SCS assurance given in the Parliament during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Rudra Raju has given an exclusive interview to The Hindu in Fort City after completion of his first leg of tour to Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts where Congress Party registered spectacular victories in 2004 and 2009 general elections although it faced rough weather in 2014 elections with the impact of division of the State.

“The Congress Party’s historic decision over bifurcation could have been a big boon if SCS was implented by the succesive Modi government. It could have attracted huge investments with the incentives and tax exemptions to the investors. However, the BJP has deliberately ignored it and YSR Congress Party’s government failed to put pressure on the government although SCS is the lifeline for the party,” said Mr. Rudra Raju who previously worked as MLC and AICC Secretary.

“As promised earlier, Congress Party will fulfil its assurance and allocate more funds for the speedy development of Andhra Pradesh as the Party is expected to to form the next government at Center,” he added.

Mr. Rudraraju alleged that the development was completely ignored by the State government for the implementation of so called welfare schemes. “Congress Party always gives equal priority for welfare and development. The successive governments failed in both aspects while making many promises. Now, the government is planning to reduce pensions burden. Serving notices to nearly 1.6 lakh people is an indication for its failure,” he added.

Mr. Rudraraju said that he would complete the tour in all 26 districts within a couple of months and identify new and young leaders to strengthen the party at grass root level. He hoped that the people would ensure past glory to Congress Party to have better and perfect administration in the State.