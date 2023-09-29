Congress party sees vast scope for its revival in Andhra Pradesh

September 29, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Congress party has prepared a new template to seek people’s support in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the elections.

Senior party leaders have devised a five-point strategy based on six guiding principles to kick-start the campaign from Chittoor district on October 4.

A rally followed by a meeting will highlight the need for the State to achieve the elusive Special Category Status (SCS), promised to the people at the time of bifurcation of the State.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member N. Raghuveera Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) spokesperson N. Thulasi Reddy and State working president Janga Gowtham will attend the meeting.

Another meeting, scheduled to be organised at Madanapalle on October 5, will be attended by APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju. On October 6, a meeting in Kadapa will highlight the need for a steel plant in the public sector in the district as promised in Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, 2014. CWC special invitee M. Pallam Raju will attend the meeting in Kadapa.

“We will effectively expose the failures of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the State. The party leaders and cadres will go to the people and tell them about what the Congress government had done during its term in the past, and what the party plans to do for development of all sections,” Mr. Thulasi Reddy said while speaking to The Hindu.

“It is necessary to explain about the failures of the BJP as Andhra Pradesh is one of the victims of its double standards,” Mr. Thulasi Reddy said.

SCS and Polavaram issues

He said the Congress leaders would reach out to the people at the grassroots to educate them about the injustice meted out by the BJP government at the Centre.

“The State has been deprived of the promised SCS and Bundelkhand-like special package. Besides, the Polavaram irrigation project has been neglected. Many projects mentioned in the Reorganisation Act have met a similar fate,” he added.

‘Mafia rule in State’

“The huge debts incurred by the YSRCP government in the last more than four years, the total breakdown of law and order in the State, the mafia rule, and the fallacy of the government’s Navaratnalu are the other issues the party intends to speak about,” Mr. Thulasi Reddy said.

Admitting that the Congress was not in a very good shape in the State, he said there was good possibility of its revival.

“If the party performs well in the Assembly elections in four States — Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, it will turn the fortunes around for the A.P. unit,” he said, adding that many former Ministers and MLAs were in touch with the leadership, and they would immediately join the Congress should the party come to power in these States. “That will fill the leadership gap the party is facing in the State now,” he said.