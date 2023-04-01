Congress party kick-starts month-long protest programmes in Andhra Pradesh

April 01, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Congress party on Saturday kick-started its month-long protest programme against the “anti-national and anti-people policies being implemented by the BJP-led government at the Centre.”

The party leaders commenced the protest after garlanding the portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Tummalapalli Kalaksheteam here.

APCC president Gidugu Rudraraju; AICC secretaries and in-charges of State affairs C.D. Meyyappan and M. Christopher Tilak; former Rajya Sabha member K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao; AICC secretary J.D. Seelam; and APCC Media and Social Media Committee chairman N. Thulasi Reddy participated in an emergency meeting held at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here.

Mr. Rudraraju said the party’s student and advocates’ wings would organise a postcard campaign on April 3. It would organsie ‘Jai Bharat Satyagrahas’ from April 15 to 30, he said

The Jai Bharat Satyagrahas would be organised in front of the district Collectorates to explain to the people how the BJP was using the CBI, the ED and other investigating agencies to target the opposition party leaders.

Mr. Rudraraju alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to give answers to Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s questions in Parliament, and was trying to “kill democracy.”

Leaders at the meeting condemned the jail term awarded to Mr. Rahul Gandhi.

Mr. Meyyappan said the BJP was trying to influence the constitutional authorities, and hoped that Mr. Rahul Gandhi would successfully come out of the crisis. “The party will fight against the anti-national activities with the like-minded parties,” he said.

Mr. Ramachandra Rao demanded that the BJP should reveal how the “shell companies of the Adani Group” received ₹20,000 crore funds.

“Instead of answering the queries raised by the opposition party in Parliament, the BJP is trying to suppress its voice,” he alleged.

The Congress party would fight for issues facing Andhra Pradesh such as Special Category Status (SCS), Polavaram project, Backward Area Development Funds, privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and Amaravati capital, the leaders said.