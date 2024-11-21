Congress party demands probe into agreements signed by Discoms in Andhra Pradesh with Adani Group

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has demanded the immediate arrest of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and a comprehensive probe into the contracts signed by the power distribution companies (Discoms) in Andhra Pradesh with the group.

In a statement on November 21 (Thursday), All India Congress Committee (AICC) member and State vice-president Kolanukonda Shivaji sought an investigation into the contracts that caused financial losses to the State’s exchequer. Those found guilty should face stringent action, he said.

Mr. Shivaji said the Congress party at the national level had been opposing the “systematic, unethical and unilateral” handover of national wealth to the Gujarat-based billionaires such as Mr. Gautam Adani by the NDA government at the Centre for the past decade.

Though the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi had raised these issues multiple times, both inside and outside Parliament, and had presented evidence of insider trading against Mr. Gautam Adani and his companies, the Narendra Modi government continued to bulldoze the allegations, Mr. Shivaji alleged.

Referring to the fresh case pertaining to allegations of ₹2,110-crore bribery against the business tycoon, which surfaced on the U.S. stock exchange, he said the Congress party demanded immediate action.

Pointing to the Hindenburg Research report published on January 24, 2023, accusing the Adani Group of financial misconduct and stock manipulation, Mr. Shivaji alleged that Mr. Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were two sides of the same coin.

While the former acted as a fund-raiser for the Union government, the latter “served as an agent for Mr. Gautam Adani” in securing business agreements with countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia, Kenya and the U.S., among others, Mr. Shivaji alleged, adding that the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognisance of the issue and order and independent and impartial probe into it.

