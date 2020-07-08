Congress owns YSR, dubs Jagan ‘backstabber’

KADAPA

08 July 2020 23:25 IST

‘While the late leader worked for the party, his son ditched it for his political survival’

Even as the State observed the 71st birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, the Congress party reiterated its stand that the late leader belonged very much to it.

Party’s working president N. Thulasi Reddy made the claim on Wednesday, even as YSR’s son and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes at the ‘samadhi’ of his father at Idupulapaya.

M. Thulasi Reddy also accused Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy of backstabbing the Congress and walking out with the YSR’s legacy to establish his own political outfit.

Calling YSR a “real Congressman,” who had won four times in the elections on the Congress ticket, Mr. Thulasi Reddy said the late leader had received numerous coveted positions as a reward from the party. “YSR was working with the sole aim of making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister,” he said.

In the same vein, Mr. Thulasi Reddy pointed out that party president Sonia Gandhi had enormous regard for YSR and gave her nod to all his proposals. It was Ms. Sonia Gandi who had named Kadapa as ‘YSR district’ as a fitting tribute to the late leader, he added.

‘Path-breaking schemes’

The free power scheme to the agricultural sector, the Jalayagnam scheme meant to wet parched agricultural lands, and the ‘Pavala Vaddi’ scheme to benefit DWCRA women were all path-breaking initiatives of YSR, he said.

Mr. Thulasi Reddy, once a close camp follower of YSR, also recalled that the late leader had remained totally against the ideology and principles of the BJP.

“Today, his son is trying to get closer to the BJP-led government at the Centre,” he remarked, and added that the people of the State would never forget how Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had “ditched” the party for his political survival.