Congress opposes move to conduct JEE, NEET

‘The Centre is playing with lives of students’

The Congress on Friday staged a demonstration in front of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Tirupati campus in Yerpedu mandal, demanding that the Centre postpone the JEE and NEET, the national level entrance test for admission into engineering and medical colleges, in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Participating in the protest, Congress State general secretary D. Rambhupal Reddy expressed concern over the decision of conducting the examinations ‘at this crucial juncture ’.

Curbs on travel

“Coronavirus continues to take toll across the country. States such as Bihar and Assam are in the grip of flood. Students and their parents have been also appealing to the government to postpone the tests, but the Centre continues to turn a blind eye. Conducting examinations means playing with the lives of students,” said Mr. Reddy.

Further, he said the curbs imposed in view of the pandemic would make it difficult for the students to travel hundreds of kilometres to reach their exam centres, he pointed out.

Referring to the objections raised by half a dozen Chief Ministers in this regard, the Congress leaders demanded that the Centre postpon the tests in the larger interest of the students.

Special Correspondent from Ongole adds: Meanwhile, the Congress activists staged a dharna on Ongole in support of the students.

“It is not proper for the Centre to conduct the exams when a section of the students have contracted the infection and undergoing treatment,” said District Congress president Eda Sudhakar Reddy.

Pradesh Congress spokesman Sk.Saida said it is the time the authorities intensified testing.

“Shedding the adamant attitude, the Centre should postpone the examinations in the larger interests of the students. Will it take the responsibility of the safe transport of students to the examination centres and arrange food for them?” he asked.