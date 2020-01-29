Congress only party that can take on BJP: Sailajanath

The Congress is the only party that can fight against the ruling BJP at the Centre, and to which all the regional parties, including the YSRCP, the TDP and the JSP, have surrendered, according to newly appointed APCC president S. Sailajanath.

Speaking at his swearing-in here on Wednesday, Mr. Sailajanath said all the regional parties were bowing before the Centre that was taking “anti-people decisions.”

In such a scenario, it was only the Congress that could stand by the people and fight for them, he said.

Mr. Sailajanath dared Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) in the Assembly.

He asked the Congress activists and leaders to come out of their comfort zones and reach out to the masses.

‘Space for Cong. in A.P.’

Oommen Chandy, Congress party in-charge of Andhra Pradesh, said, “The party’s position in the State is not good, but we have good space here. Special Category Status (SCS) was assured by the UPA, but the BJP failed to accord it because it is against the State. The regional parties are weakened. The YSRCP government in the State has also become unpopular in a short time.”

“I request all the leaders who left the party in A.P. to return. We welcome them,” he said, and asked the party rank and file to garner the support of people by taking to the streets and strengthen the party.

N. Tulasi Reddy and Sk. Mastan Vali were sworn-in as working president of the party in the State.

Senior leader and Rajya Sabha member K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao, Nalgonda MP and Telangana PCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy, former Union Ministers K.H. Muniyappa, M.M. Pallam Raju, and J.D. Seelam, Karnataka leader Dinesh Gundu Rao, All-India Mahila Congress president Susmitha Dev, AICC SC Cell chairman Koppula Raju, and TPCC leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka attended the programme.