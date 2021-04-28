Congress offers help to contain virus spread

VIJAYAWADA

28 April 2021 00:09 IST

The A.P. Congress Committee President S. Sailajanath on Tuesday said the Centre and the State governments had failed miserably in containing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Congress leader said there was a wide gap between the government claims on the pandemic and the ground realities. “Keeping in mind the grim situation in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has aptly advised the BJP-led Modi government at the Centre to shun politics and start working with commitment to protect the lives of the hapless people,” he said, adding that Mr. Gandhi was trying to help the victims of the virus by reaching out to them through control rooms set up by the Congress party across the country with helpline numbers.

The APCC had established a State-level COVID Control Room, he said and called upon the party cadre to come forward and help the COVID team leaders reach out to the virus-affected sections.

Mr. Sailajanath said the party was ready to work with the government in terms of engaging doctors for extending medical services and also help in securing the details related to the total number of beds in COVID hospitals and information about oxygen supply.