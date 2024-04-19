ADVERTISEMENT

Congress MP candidates file nominations for Nellore, Tirupati Lok Sabha seats

April 19, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Former District Collector Koppula Raju filing his nomination for the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency with the District Election Officer M. Hari Narayanan at Nellore on Friday.

Two candidates from the Congress filed their nomination papers for the Tirupati and Nellore Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday.

Former Union minister Chinta Mohan submitted his nomination paper for the Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha constituency at the district Collectorate. The former Special Invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) expressed concern over the functioning of EVMs and wanted the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take stock.

Koppula Raju, who had served as District Collector of Nellore, filed his nomination for the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency. He submitted the form to the District Election Officer (DEO) and Collector M. Hari Narayanan while expressing confidence in winning the seat, for which two Rajya Sabha members, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy (TDP alliance) and V. Vijaya Sai Reddy (YSRCP) are in the fray, making it a keenly-watched contest.

Mr. Raju, a prominent Dalit representative of the party and a close confidante of party president Rahul Gandhi, had even headed the party’s Scheduled Caste wing at the national level in the past.

