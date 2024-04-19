GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress MP candidates file nominations for Nellore, Tirupati Lok Sabha seats

April 19, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Former District Collector Koppula Raju filing his nomination for the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency with the District Election Officer M. Hari Narayanan at Nellore on Friday.

Former District Collector Koppula Raju filing his nomination for the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency with the District Election Officer M. Hari Narayanan at Nellore on Friday.

Two candidates from the Congress filed their nomination papers for the Tirupati and Nellore Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday.

Former Union minister Chinta Mohan submitted his nomination paper for the Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha constituency at the district Collectorate. The former Special Invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) expressed concern over the functioning of EVMs and wanted the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take stock.

Koppula Raju, who had served as District Collector of Nellore, filed his nomination for the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency. He submitted the form to the District Election Officer (DEO) and Collector M. Hari Narayanan while expressing confidence in winning the seat, for which two Rajya Sabha members, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy (TDP alliance) and V. Vijaya Sai Reddy (YSRCP) are in the fray, making it a keenly-watched contest.

Mr. Raju, a prominent Dalit representative of the party and a close confidante of party president Rahul Gandhi, had even headed the party’s Scheduled Caste wing at the national level in the past.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.