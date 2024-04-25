GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress MP candidate blames TDP, YSRCP for closure of jute, sugar factories in Vizianagaram district

Sugar factories in Latchayyapeta and Bhimsingi downed their shutters as the government failed to resolve the grievances of the managements and sugarcane farmers, says Bobbili Srinu

April 25, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Congress MP candidate Bobbili Srinu and his supporters during an election campaign in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

Congress MP candidate Bobbili Srinu and his supporters during an election campaign in Vizianagaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress candidate from Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency Bobbili Srinu on April 25 (Thursday) alleged that both the YSRCP and the TDP governments were responsible for the closure of jute and sugar factories in Vizianagaram district.

Addressing the media, he said that the residents, especially farmers, were bereft of livelihood opportunities due to the closure of agri-based industries here.

“The sugar factories in Latchayyapeta and Bhimsingi downed their shutters as the government failed to resolve the grievances of the managements and sugarcane farmers. The local jute industries have stopped production owing to the stiff competition from the Bangladesh products. Instead of getting a helping hand, the jute factories were converted into real estate ventures at the behest of the ruling party leaders,” said Mr. Bobbili Srinu.

He promised apprenticeships for graduates to ensure livelihood opportunities after imparting training. “New industries will come to the district if the State gets the Special Category Status,” he added.

