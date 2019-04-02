Congress manifesto full of falsehood, says Goyal

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 April 2019 23:55 IST

‘No clarity on how it will fulfil promises’

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal here on Tuesday termed the Congress manifesto as a document “full of falsehood.”

Commenting on the document released by the party in New Delhi, Mr. Goyal said, “They are promising a lot of money to the poor. But, they are not stating how and from where will the money come from.”

“Will the Congress stop the subsidies being given to the farmers, put a halt to food security on which we are spending over ₹1.8 lakh crore, discontinue the power subsidy, and scholarship being given to the students?” he asked.

The schemes that the Congress doled out in the manifesto would be non-starters, as there was no clarity on how they could be fulfilled, Mr. Goyal said.

“Such a manifesto can only drive the country to poverty and cannot take it forward,” he observed.

Criticising the Congress’ claim of “final assault on poverty,” he said, “We have been hearing about its ‘Garibi hatao’ slogan for the last four decades, but nothing concrete has been done in this regard. So, its new slogan has no meaning, particularly when the country is already progressing and the schemes of the Modi government have already targeted the issue.”