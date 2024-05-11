Congress manifesto catches attention of both farmers and unemployed youth: Satish Kumar

Vizianagaram Congress MLA candidate Sunkari Satish Kumar on Saturday said that the party’s national manifesto caught the attention of both farmers and unemployed youth as it ensured financial assistance for both sections of the society. On the last day of campaign, he organised a bike rally from Fort Junction to APSRTC complex.

Speaking to media on the occasion, he said that ₹1,000 financial assistance and apprenticeship for youngsters indicated the commitment of the party in taking care of the youngsters of the country. Mr. Satish said that ₹2 lakh loan waiver for each farmer would boost agriculture activity across the country.

Vizianagaram District Congress Committee president Saragada Ramesh Kumar said that the party’s strength would improve significantly in the State with the overwhelming response from the public for all candidates in the district.

