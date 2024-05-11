GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress manifesto catches attention of both farmers and unemployed youth: Satish Kumar

Published - May 11, 2024 06:39 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Congress MLA candidate Sunkari Satish Kumar and others taking out a bike rally in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Congress MLA candidate Sunkari Satish Kumar and others taking out a bike rally in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Vizianagaram Congress MLA candidate Sunkari Satish Kumar on Saturday said that the party’s national manifesto caught the attention of both farmers and unemployed youth as it ensured financial assistance for both sections of the society. On the last day of campaign, he organised a bike rally from Fort Junction to APSRTC complex.

Speaking to media on the occasion, he said that ₹1,000 financial assistance and apprenticeship for youngsters indicated the commitment of the party in taking care of the youngsters of the country. Mr. Satish said that ₹2 lakh loan waiver for each farmer would boost agriculture activity across the country.

Vizianagaram District Congress Committee president Saragada Ramesh Kumar said that the party’s strength would improve significantly in the State with the overwhelming response from the public for all candidates in the district.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.