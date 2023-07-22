Congress-led alliance will make a mark in 2024: Chinta Mohan

July 22, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - NELLORE

Congress party will bounce back to power at the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh as the people are dissatisfied with the governments led by the BJP and YSRCP, respectively, says senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan.

On Saturday, the Congress Working Committee Special Invitee said the Congress-led opposition parties’ alliance Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had caught the imagination of the people. ‘‘Both the governments have failed on all fronts, bringing misery to the people waiting for the elections to teach a lesson to the two parties,” he said.

The former Union Minister said the Congress party if voted to power, would check the price rise of all essential commodities. He said that women were in tears as prices of groceries and vegetables had gone out of reach.

ADVERTISEMENT

The price of tomato, which went over ₹100 per kg, would be controlled and will be decreased to below ₹30 per kg, he said, adding the cooking gas prices, which had gone up by three times now, would be supplied at ₹500 per cylinder if his party was voted to power.

Questioning the Narendra Modi government as to what had happened to its promise of creating two crore jobs per year and depositing ₹15 lakh to bank accounts of the poor after bringing back black money stashed in tax havens abroad, he said the Congress party would provide ₹5,000 monthly allowances to unemployed young graduates on coming to power.

‘Raw deal to A.P.’

The BJP-led government meted out a raw deal to Andhra Pradesh by denying Special Category Status and by not completing the promised big-ticket projects, including a major public sector port at Dugarajapatnam, he said.

Terming the recent public meeting of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Venkatagiri a ‘‘big flop,” he said, unimpressed with the Chief MInister’s speech, people started leaving mid-way.

‘‘The ruling party will not even get 10 Assembly seats this time as all sections of people are unhappy with the YSRCP government in the State,’‘ he said.

Employees were denied salary on time, and pensioners were kept endlessly waiting for pensions as the cash-strapped government took loans even by diverting the pension fund. Teachers of state-run schools were upset as they were forced to do non-academic duties, including maintenance of washrooms, he said.

The dropout rate in colleges in the State was very high as SC, ST, BC and minority students were denied scholarship, he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.