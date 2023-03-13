ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leaders taken into custody during ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ protest in Vijayawada

March 13, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Congress demands a detailed probe into the irregularities allegedly committed by the Adani Group

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju being taken into police custody during the ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ protest in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

 

The Congress activists led by their Andhra Pradesh unit president Gidugu Rudra Raju tried to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan on March 13 (Monday) as a part of their agitation against the irregularities allegedly committed by the Adani Group.

However, the police took several Congress leaders as soon as the activists emerged from the party office (Andhra Ratna Bhavan) at Governorpet. 

Several Congress leaders were kept under house arrest as they set out to participate in the ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ called by the APCC president. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The protestors demanded a detailed probe into the ‘scandalous conduct’ of the Adani Group. Alleging that the Adani Group has deceived the investors and flouted norms right under the nose of a host of regulatory agencies, the Congress leaders demanded action against the management.  

The Congress leaders who were detained included Mr. Rudra Raju, Christopher, Sunkara Padmasri and Sk. Mastan Vali. They fumed at the BJP-led Central government, holding it responsible for the ‘meteoric rise of corporate houses’ such as the Adani Group, and demanded remedial action.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US