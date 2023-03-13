Congress leaders taken into custody during ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ protest in Vijayawada

March 13, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Congress activists led by their Andhra Pradesh unit president Gidugu Rudra Raju tried to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan on March 13 (Monday) as a part of their agitation against the irregularities allegedly committed by the Adani Group.

However, the police took several Congress leaders as soon as the activists emerged from the party office (Andhra Ratna Bhavan) at Governorpet.

Several Congress leaders were kept under house arrest as they set out to participate in the ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ called by the APCC president.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protestors demanded a detailed probe into the ‘scandalous conduct’ of the Adani Group. Alleging that the Adani Group has deceived the investors and flouted norms right under the nose of a host of regulatory agencies, the Congress leaders demanded action against the management.

The Congress leaders who were detained included Mr. Rudra Raju, Christopher, Sunkara Padmasri and Sk. Mastan Vali. They fumed at the BJP-led Central government, holding it responsible for the ‘meteoric rise of corporate houses’ such as the Adani Group, and demanded remedial action.