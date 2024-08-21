GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress leaders recall Rajiv Gandhi’s services to the nation

Published - August 21, 2024 04:12 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Congress leaders celebrating former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh Congress leaders celebrating former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Leaders of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) paid glowing tributes to the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, commemorating his birth anniversary at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

They garlanded his portrait and later cut a cake. Recalling his invaluable services to the country, they said every year, the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi was observed as Sadbhavana Diwas, which served as a reminder of his vision for a peaceful, prosperous and united India. Rajiv Gandhi was the youngest Prime Minister in the country and was known for his forward-thinking and modern approach to governance. He emphasised the need for communal harmony and national integration while advocating for India’s advancement through technological innovation, they said.

Former MLA and APCC working president Shaik Mastan Vali, party leaders V. Gurunadham, Kolanukonda Shivaji, Gangisetty Umashankar, Ansari, Khurshida, Naraharasetti Narasimha Rao, P. Y. Kiran and others were present.

