Congress leaders put under house arrest

Congress leaders not being allowed to leave their home in Vijayawada.

Vijayawada

06 December 2020 10:01 IST

Sake Sailajanath said his party was in favour of Amaravati as the capital city

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Sake Sailajanath, working president Sk. Masthan Vali and scores of other party leaders were kept under house arrest on Saturday as they were proceeding to meet Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for requesting him to not break the capital into three parts in the name of decentralisation and shift the ‘executive capital’ to Visakhapatnam with that excuse.

Mr. Sailajanath was confined to the party office at Mangalagiri and Mr. Vali to his residence in Guntur by the police who were deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incident.

On the occasion, Mr. Sailajanath said his party was in favour of Amaravati as the capital city and that the denial of an appointment with the CM exposed his undemocratic functioning.

Advertising

Advertising

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy would not have behaved like his son, when the issue at stake had far-reaching implications for the five crore people of the State, the PCC chief observed.