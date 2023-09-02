HamberMenu
Congress leaders pay tributes to YSR on his death anniversary

September 02, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday paid rich tributes to former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his death anniversary.

Led by the party’s city unit president Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao, the leaders garlanded the portrait of the leader and recalled his services to the growth of the party and the State, at the party office, Andhra Ratna Bhavan, here.

Party leaders V. Gurunadham, P.Y. Kiran, Meda Suresh, Ansari Beg, Vemula Srinivas and others were present.

