Congress leaders laud Pingali Venkaiah's contribution

VIZIANAGARAM:

01 April 2021 16:15 IST

Congress Vizianagaram District president Saragada Ramesh Kumar on Thursday said that future generations would continue to remember and respect Pingali Venakaih who designed a wonderful flag for the country in the year 1921.

On the occasion of 100 years of its history, along with party leaders Sunkari Satish Kumar and S.Srinivasa Rao, he saluted the Indian flag and explained its importance to the party workers.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar said that Mahatma Gandhiji and other senior leaders appreciated Mr.Venkaiah in Vijayawada in the Year 1921 when Mr.Venkaiah had shown them the Indian flag model.

Mr.Satish said that the Indian flag had a special respect in the entire world as it was a symbol for sacrifice, peace and prosperity.

The party leaders Dola Srinivasa Rao and Ch.Srinivasa Rao were also present in the meeting.