Congress leaders join YSRCP

March 20, 2024 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

APCC general secretary Maddireddi Jagan Mohan Reddy and secretary Ravuri Lakshmi Narayana Sastry (Guntur) joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli here on Tuesday. The two leaders worked in various capacities in Guntur and Bapatla district Congress units.

Guntur East MLA Mohammad Mustafa Sheik and his daughter Sheik Nuri Fatima (YSRCP Guntur East coordinator) were present.

Malireddy Kota Reddy, a prominent leader from Nellore district, also joined the YSRCP in the presence of the Chief Minister. Nellore Rural constituency YSRCP coordinator Adala Prabhakar Reddy was present.

