GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress leaders join YSRCP

March 20, 2024 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

APCC general secretary Maddireddi Jagan Mohan Reddy and secretary Ravuri Lakshmi Narayana Sastry (Guntur) joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli here on Tuesday. The two leaders worked in various capacities in Guntur and Bapatla district Congress units.

Guntur East MLA Mohammad Mustafa Sheik and his daughter Sheik Nuri Fatima (YSRCP Guntur East coordinator) were present.

Malireddy Kota Reddy, a prominent leader from Nellore district, also joined the YSRCP in the presence of the Chief Minister. Nellore Rural constituency YSRCP coordinator Adala Prabhakar Reddy was present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.