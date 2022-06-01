Congress leaders heading to Amalapuram arrested

People in the State robbed of human rights, he alleges

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Sake Sailajanath on Wednesday alleged conspiracy by the ruling YSR Congress Party behind the violence that unfolded in the Konaseema district last month.

He said people in the State were robbed of human rights and warned the ruling dispensation against “testing their patience”.

The senior Congress leader other party leaders started in a rally as part of their “Chalo Amalapuram” protest after paying tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar by garlanding his statue at Ramavarappadu Ring Road. But they was obstructed by the police, who intercepted the protesters saying there was no permission for their demonstration.

Launching a scathing attack on the YSRCP government in the State, he said there were “political” motives behind the gap taken by the government to issue a notification on renaming of the Konaseema district after B.R. Ambedkar.

He ridiculed the “Samajika Nyaya Bheri” bus yatra by the ruling party and wondered why there was opposition to renaming a district after B.R. Ambedkar when districts in the State were named after leaders like NT Rama Rao and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Mr. Sailajanath said he was going to Amalapuram with a good intention of pacifying the frayed tempers of people who were resorting to violence. He said if the government tried to create obstacles, the party would intensify its protest.

Party leader Vinay Kumar alleged that the BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal were behind the attacks in Amalapuram. He said the arson that unfolded there had tarnished the image of a leader of the stature of Ambedkar.

Criticised

CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna and CPI(M) State leader V. Srinivasa Rao condemned the arrest of Mr. Sailajanath and said it was unfortunate that the Opposition party leaders were deprived of their right to protest.

After meeting Mr. Sailajanath at the Machavaram police station, Mr. Ramakrishna lashed out at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy accusing him of using the police forces to his advantage. He wondered what danger would political leaders and Dalit organisations cause to the law and order situation in Amalapuram if they were allowed to visit the place.