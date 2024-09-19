Congress leaders flay BJP for hate speech against Rahul Gandhi

Leaders and activists of the Congress party flayed the national leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their alleged hate comments against Rahul Gandhi.

The party leaders led by State vice-president Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy took out a rally in the city and staged a demonstration at Ambedkar Circle on Thursday. “The hate speech against our leader and the reward of ₹11 lakh announced to those slashing Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s tongue are in bad taste,” Mr. Reddy observed.

They made specific mention of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, BJP Union Minister from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu and Delhi BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marvah for their alleged hate speech against their leader. The Congress delegation also presented a representation to the Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP), seeking action against them for their provocative speech against their leader.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.