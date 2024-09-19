GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress leaders flay BJP for hate speech against Rahul Gandhi

Published - September 19, 2024 07:05 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress activists led by State vice-president Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy staging a protest at Ambedkar Circle in Tirupati on Thursday.

Congress activists led by State vice-president Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy staging a protest at Ambedkar Circle in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Leaders and activists of the Congress party flayed the national leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their alleged hate comments against Rahul Gandhi.

The party leaders led by State vice-president Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy took out a rally in the city and staged a demonstration at Ambedkar Circle on Thursday. “The hate speech against our leader and the reward of ₹11 lakh announced to those slashing Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s tongue are in bad taste,” Mr. Reddy observed.

They made specific mention of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, BJP Union Minister from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu and Delhi BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marvah for their alleged hate speech against their leader. The Congress delegation also presented a representation to the Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP), seeking action against them for their provocative speech against their leader.

