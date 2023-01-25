Congress leaders, cadre urged to make ‘Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan’ a grand success

January 25, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

All India Congress Committee’s official spokesperson Dolly Sharma on Wednesday urged party leaders and cadres in Andhra Pradesh to take active part in ‘Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan”, a padayatra to be taken up across the State from Thursday.

Addressing a joint press conference with Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudra Raju here, Ms. Sharma said the two month-long padayatra would expose the failures of the ruling parties at the Centre and in the State. The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre had “shun the welfare of the common man and has been adopting policies favourable to the corporate sector”, she alleged. The unemployment problem was at its peak and heavy debts incurred by the government had made the lives of the common man miserable, she said.

Ms. Sharma said encouraged by the “overwhelming public response” to Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, the Congress had embarked on yet another initiative “Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan”.

Mr. Rudra Raju, meanwhile, released the list of district coordinators for success of the abhiyaan.

APCC vice-president D. Murali Mohan, legal cell president V. Gurunatham, city Congress president N. Narasimha Rao, party leaders Kolanukonda Sivaji, Meesala Rajeswara Rao, M. Suresh, P. Yesudas, B. Nageswara Rao and others were present.