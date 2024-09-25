GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress leaders accuse State government of ignoring development and fuelling communal tensions

Published - September 25, 2024 08:16 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leaders staging a ‘Thali Bajao’ demonstration at the Tirupati Collectorate on Wednesday.

Congress leaders staging a ‘Thali Bajao’ demonstration at the Tirupati Collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Congress leaders on Wednesday accused the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the State of ignoring development and instead fuelling communal tensions.

As part of the Statewide ‘Thali Bajao’ call by party president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy and general secretary E. Sudhakar Reddy, the leaders banged spoons and ladles on steel plates during the demonstration.

Party cadres led by District Congress Committee (DCC) president Balaguravam Babu accused the government of going back on its electoral promise of implementing ‘Super Six’ schemes. “The government has not implemented a single scheme for the youth, farmers, the Backward Classes or Scheduled Castes/Tribes and is instead playing murky politics around religion. This is highly objectionable,” Mr. Babu said.

Leaders and members of the frontal organisations like the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Yuvajana Congress, Mahila Congress, Sevadal, SC/ST/OBC wings took part.

September 25, 2024

