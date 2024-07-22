GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress leader Tulasi Reddy flays TDP, YSRCP over special status

Published - July 22, 2024 06:53 pm IST - RAJAMPETA

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
N. Tulasi Reddy

N. Tulasi Reddy | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) N. Tulasi Reddy alleged that both the ruling Telugu Desam Party and the opposition YSR Congress Party were being non-serious about achieving the special status category for Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media at Vempalle of YSR Kadapa district on Monday, Mr. Tulasi Reddy emphasized the significance of attaining special status, referring to it as a vital resource rather than mere charity. He cited examples of 10 States, including Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttaranchal, where special status has facilitated concessions in central taxes, attracting investments and addressing unemployment.

The Congress leader underscored the substantial central funding for centrally sponsored schemes and foreign-assisted initiatives in States with special status.

“Then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had announced the grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh for five years in 2014, highlighting the potential implementation under the Congress’s government,” he said.

Tulasi Reddy expressed disappointment over the TDP’s inability to secure the special status during its tenure from 2014 to 2019 and criticized the present government’s approach in this regard.

“The dynamics of the all-party meeting chaired by Rajnath Singh, where parties from Bihar and Odisha advocated for special status, were contrasted with the perceived inaction of regional parties in Andhra Pradesh, with accusations of being influenced by national politics,” the APCC leader maintained.

