Congress leader seeks judicial probe into money spent on Polavaram in last 20 years

Published - July 17, 2024 06:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Work on the irrigation project had started during the term of Rajasekhara Reddy in 2004, says Chinta Mohan; the Congress party will not allow privatisation of VSP, he asserts

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Chinta Mohan addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Congress leader Chinta Mohan has demanded a judicial inquiry into the amount spent on the construction of the Polavaram project and rehabilitation of the displaced persons in the last 20 years.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Chinta Mohan said the project’s construction had started during the tenure of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in 2004.

Referring to the Telangana government’s probe into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, he appealed to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to also order a judicial probe into the money spent on Polavaram project so far.

About ₹30,000 crore to ₹40,000 crore might have been spent on Polavaram so far, and it was being said that another ₹40,000 crore would be required for its completion, which was a clear indication of corruption in its execution, he said, and wondered when would it be completed. He also said he had no faith in the White Paper released by the government on the issue.

Stating that the Congress party would not allow privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Mr. Mohan recalled that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had laid the foundation for it.

“The NDA government is saying that it will not privatise VSP, but has not withdrawn its decision on strategic sale of the steel plant, which is an indication of its real intention,” Mr. Mohan said.

Deploring the levelling of land close to Erra Matti Dibbalu (red sand dunes), near Bheemunipatnam, he called for measures for protection of the geo-heritage site.

