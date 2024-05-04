ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader P. Naveen Kumar Reddy joins BJP in Tirupati

May 04, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - TIRUPATI

He formerly served as a municipal councillor in Tirupati and fought several legal battles against alleged violations of the TTD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader P. Naveen Kumar Reddy formally joining the BJP in the presence of former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy in Tirupati on Saturday.

Congress leader and Rayalaseema Porata Samithi convener P. Naveen Kumar Reddy formally joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), here on Saturday, in the presence of former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy, who is also the Rajampet MP candidate.

Hailing from a political family of three generations, Mr. Naveen formerly served as a municipal councillor in Tirupati and fought several legal battles against alleged violations of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

A close follower of Mr. Kiran, he joined the former CM when the Jai Samaikhyandhra Party floated after the bifurcation of the state. Mr. Kiran said that his entry would help strengthen the party in Tirupati. BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Siva Prakash and State secretary N. Madhukar also welcomed him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US