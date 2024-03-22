Congress leader in Andhra Pradesh slams Centre for ‘freezing’ party accounts

March 22, 2024 04:40 am | Updated 04:40 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Kolanukonda Shivaji on March 21 slammed the BJP government at the Centre for “freezing the accounts of the Congress party” ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In a statement, Mr. Shivaji said the Congress party, which had a history of 140 years and ruled the country for 70 years, had cash reserves of ₹162 crore, against cash reserves worth ₹8,400 crore of the BJP, which had ruled the country for nine-and-half years.

Calling it a conspiracy by the Modi-Amit Shah duo to cripple the Congress party financially ahead of elections, he said democracy in India had frozen. He alleged that the ruling party at the Centre was unable to digest leaders from other camps joining the Congress party.

Stating that the BJP would go to any length to foil the Congress party’s electoral prospects, the APCC leader sought the intervention of the Election Commission of India, the President and the Supreme Court to ensure free and fair elections.

