Congress leader hurt following clash with city assembly ticket aspirant in Rajamahendravaram

February 14, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Rajamahendravaram city Congress party coordinator Balepalli Murali was allegedly attacked physically by city assembly ticket aspirant Boda Venkat, here, on Wednesday. The incident occurred after the end of a party meeting, which was attended by Andhra Pradesh Congress party in-charge Manickam Tagore, who reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming elections.

According to party sources, the apparent reason for the clash between the two leaders was the sudden change in route of Mr. Tagore and the other leaders’ visit. On a condition of anonymity, a Congress leader told The Hindu, “Mr. Murali has been attacked by Mr. Venkat, an aspirant of city assembly ticket in the next elections. Mr. Murali has survived with an injury on his nose, and is being treated in a private hospital”.

The victim has lodged a complaint against Mr. Venkat.

