ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader hurt following clash with city assembly ticket aspirant in Rajamahendravaram

February 14, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rajamahendravaram city Congress party coordinator Balepalli Murali was allegedly attacked physically by city assembly ticket aspirant Boda Venkat, here, on Wednesday. The incident occurred after the end of a party meeting, which was attended by Andhra Pradesh Congress party in-charge Manickam Tagore, who reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming elections. 

According to party sources, the apparent reason for the clash between the two leaders was the sudden change in route of Mr. Tagore and the other leaders’ visit. On a condition of anonymity, a Congress leader told The Hindu, “Mr. Murali has been attacked by Mr. Venkat, an aspirant of city assembly ticket in the next elections. Mr. Murali has survived with an injury on his nose, and is being treated in a private hospital”.

The victim has lodged a complaint against Mr. Venkat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US