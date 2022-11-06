Congress leader dares TTD to disclose details of protocol darshan at Tirumala temple

Congress leader Chinta Mohan | Photo Credit: File photo

Former Member of Parliament and a special invitee to Congress Working Committee (CWC) Chinta Mohan has dared the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to disclose the details of the protocol darshan provided to the celebrities and prominent personalities at the Lord Venkateswara temple.

Even as the Bharat Jodo Yatra launched by Rahul Gandhi has covered 1500 km, Mr. Chinta Mohan conducted 12 street-corner meetings in Tirupati on November 6 (Sunday) as part of the public outreach initiative.

Addressing the media at a street-corner meeting, Mr. Chinta Mohan welcomed the TTD’s decision to release a White Paper on its cash and gold deposits. However, he alleged large-scale corruption in issuing of darshan tickets in the name of VIPs.

“If the TTD is so particular about transparency, let them make public the details of VIP protocol darshan facilities provided to certain important persons. The TTD needs to divulge such information at least once in a month, before talking about transparency,” he said.

Referring to the YSR Congress Party’s ‘chest-thumping on social justice’ at a meeting of Dalit communities organised here on November 5 (Saturday), the Congress leader wondered how could the ruling party claim to be a champion of social justice and equality, after filling up all political and administrative positions with people hailing from ‘a single community’.

The former Union Minister said that the Congress would soon be back in the reckoning, going by the ‘thunderous response’ to the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Likening Mr. Gandhi’s walkathon in Telangana to the country-wide tour of Indira Gandhi in 1978, Mr. Chinta Mohan said that the Congress party’s graph would rise in the coming months.