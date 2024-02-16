ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Chinta Mohan hails Supreme Court verdict on Electoral Bonds Scheme

February 16, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - TIRUPATI

This is a slap on the face of political parties that seek protection from public accountability, he says

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress party hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict on Electoral Bonds Scheme (EBS) as ‘a great step towards restoring democracy’.

“The five-member Constitution bench of the Supreme Court has termed the EBS as ‘unconstitutional’ and struck it down. This is a slap on the face of political parties that seek protection from public accountability,” said the former Union Minister and Congress leader Chinta Mohan.

Dr. Mohan led a party delegation to Alipiri, the foot of Tirumala hills, where the party workers broke coconuts on Friday and prayed to Lord Venkateswara as a thanksgiving for the verdict.

Addressing the media later, he said the Congress always stood against anonymous party donations and termed it as a slap on the face of the ruling party. He also announced that the Congress would offer loan waiver to the poor among SC/ST communities and would incorporate the same in their party manifesto.

