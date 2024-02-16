GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress leader Chinta Mohan hails Supreme Court verdict on Electoral Bonds Scheme

This is a slap on the face of political parties that seek protection from public accountability, he says

February 16, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress party hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict on Electoral Bonds Scheme (EBS) as ‘a great step towards restoring democracy’.

“The five-member Constitution bench of the Supreme Court has termed the EBS as ‘unconstitutional’ and struck it down. This is a slap on the face of political parties that seek protection from public accountability,” said the former Union Minister and Congress leader Chinta Mohan.

Dr. Mohan led a party delegation to Alipiri, the foot of Tirumala hills, where the party workers broke coconuts on Friday and prayed to Lord Venkateswara as a thanksgiving for the verdict.

Addressing the media later, he said the Congress always stood against anonymous party donations and termed it as a slap on the face of the ruling party. He also announced that the Congress would offer loan waiver to the poor among SC/ST communities and would incorporate the same in their party manifesto.

