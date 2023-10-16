HamberMenu
Congress leader Chinta Mohan demands release of Chandrababu Naidu from jail

It is unjust on the part of the YSRCP government to trouble the former Chief Minister beyond the limits of tolerance, says the former Union Minister

October 16, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUPATI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Congress leader Chinta Mohan

Congress leader Chinta Mohan | Photo Credit: File photo

Congress leader Chinta Mohan on October 16 (Monday) demanded that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu should be released from the prison immediately.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Mr. Chinta Mohan said that it was “unjust” on the part of the YSRCP government to “trouble the former Chief Minister beyond the limits of tolerance”. “Mr. Chandrababu Naidu is a very good person. There is political interference in the courts,“ the Congress leader said.

Inviting the TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) combine in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Chinta Mohan felt that their political tie-up would fructify if the Congress was also taken into the alliance. “Our vote bank has increased by 10% to 15 % now,” he said.

The former Union Minister claimed that the Congress was poised to win 75 Assembly seats in Telangana.

Mr. Chinta Mohan also demanded that the OBCs (Other Backward Classes) should be given political reservations immediately. “It was the Congress which passed a constitutional amendment in 2005 to provide 27% reservation to OBCs in education, employment,” he said.

